Gas Prices Expected To Rise in Coming Weeks
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've seen the national average price for gas inch up for the second straight week.
Gas Buddy says with renewed refinery issues on the West Coast, gas prices there are likely to jump 10 to 35 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks. Americans should expect gas prices to rise, with a likely peak in mid to late April.
Gas Buddy says continued uncertainty around whether tariffs will be implemented on Wednesday could also impact pump prices, setting the stage for a volatile period for American drivers.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon. The national average price for gas has risen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.11.
The national average price of diesel has increased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.55.
