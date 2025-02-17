Gas, Diesel Prices Rising in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas and diesel prices continue to rise.
Gas Buddy says the average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08.
The national average price of gas has risen 2.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.11.
The national average price of diesel has increased 0.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.63 per gallon.
The national average has inched higher, driven primarily by sharp gas price increases on the West Coast, where refinery maintenance and outages have created a ripple effect in neighboring states.
Meanwhile, oil prices remain subdued in the low $70s as President Trump works on a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, an event that could have significant implications for oil markets.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Tri-County Humane Society's 2024 Year In Review
- St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnam Introduces Social District Bill
- Trump Tariffs Could Impact Your Local Brewery's Bottom Line
- Joann Fabrics Has Announced 12 Store Closings in Minnesota
- Back Shed Brewing Saying Goodbye - For Now
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet