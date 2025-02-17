Gas, Diesel Prices Rising in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas and diesel prices continue to rise.

Gas Buddy says the average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08.

The national average price of gas has risen 2.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.11.

The national average price of diesel has increased 0.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.63 per gallon.

The national average has inched higher, driven primarily by sharp gas price increases on the West Coast, where refinery maintenance and outages have created a ripple effect in neighboring states.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, oil prices remain subdued in the low $70s as President Trump works on a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, an event that could have significant implications for oil markets.

READ RELATED ARTICLES