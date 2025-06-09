Gas, Diesel Prices Fall In the Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices declined in nearly all states over the last week.

Gas Buddy says, if oil prices continue to rise gradually, it could eventually impact gas prices, but for now, we likely won't see any major shifts at the pump in most areas this week.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.92 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.44 per gallon.

