Gary W. Marn, 70, formerly of Luxemburg

October 9, 1954 - January 17, 2025

Gary Marn, age 70, formerly from Luxemburg, MN passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Nursing Home on January 17, 2025. A private Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Gary was born on October 9, 1954, in Ely, MN. He worked as an accountant prior to retiring. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and golfing.

He is survived by his wife, Deb (Stroeing) Marn; mother-in-law, Margie Stroeing; brothers-in-law, Randy Stroeing, Jeff (Lisa) Stroeing; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Don) Schneider, Darlene (Mike) Leyendecker, Doris Stroeing, Shirl (Wehseler) Stroeing; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Annette (Musich) Marn, father-in-law, Vern Stroeing, and brother-in-law, Kevin Stroeing.

The family would like to thank the ALS Center, Good Shepherd and CentraCare Hospice for all of their care and support.