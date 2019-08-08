Gary Lee Johnson, 71, Paynesville

August 9, 1947 - August 6, 2019

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Gary Lee Johnson, age 71 of Paynesville who passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the St Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and again on Monday at church one hour prior to the service.

Gary Lee Johnson was born in Evart, Michigan August 9, 1947 and raised in Clotho, MN by his parents the late Harold and Florence (Scott) Johnson. He attended school in Long Prairie, MN. He married Linda Curtis on January 2, 1965, they enjoyed fifty-four years of marriage and raised two daughters.

Gary's vocational life included working for General Motors, Whirlpool, Control Data Institute, managing at Crystal Hills Ski Area and Restaurant until he began his earth moving excavation business, J&S Contracting, where he spent 40 years building roads, waste water treatment ponds, building sites, airports, and covering landfills. The past 2 summers he enjoyed harvesting invasive species weeds in his beloved Lake Koronis. Gary's hobbies included going to Hill Top Restaurant to have coffee with his friends while sharing tales of his grandchildren's fishing and hunting. He was an avid NASCAR & NBA fan, he loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events, and spending time on his pontoon with his family. He was passionate about lake life, his family, hard work, and helping others. His welcoming presence, big hugs, warm smile, and generous heart will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Rebecca (Cary) Peterson, Reverend Mindy (Brian) Czycalla; grandchildren, Colby Peterson, Ryan (Halie) Peterson & coming soon great-grandson, Hunter (Chelsea Wiese) Czycalla, Chase Lee Czycalla, Lucas Gary Peterson; brothers, Philip H. Johnson and Robert Johnson; sister, Debby (Lynn) Pesta; many nieces and nephews; and his dog Mitzy, his golf cart companion.