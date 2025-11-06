January 24, 1943 – October 30, 2025

A memorial service celebrating the life of Gary Glenn Hanson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m., also at Daniel Funeral Home.

Gary was born on January 24, 1943, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Glenn Almo and Evelyn Leona (Anderson) Hanson. He spent his childhood in Watertown, South Dakota, where he met the love of his life, Elaine (Yocom). The two were married on July 6, 1963, and shared more than sixty years of devotion and adventure together.

Gary dedicated his career to Northern States Power (now Xcel Energy), where he served as a Lead Financial Analyst until his retirement. Following his professional career, he enjoyed working part-time at the Briggs Lake Store in Palmer, Minnesota, where he made many enduring friendships.

An avid birder and nature enthusiast, Gary volunteered for many years at the Sherburne County Wildlife Refuge, where he guided birding tours and shared his passion for the outdoors with countless visitors. He and Elaine loved traveling throughout the United States, exploring new places, fishing and birdwatching. The outdoors was, without question, Gary’s happiest place to be. He will be missed by all who were touched by his infectious laugh, calm demeaner, love and friendship. He will watch over us from heaven now.

Gary is lovingly survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters Shaunte’ (Robert) Goad of Zumbrota and Keisha (Wade) Piccolo of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents.