Gary F. DeZiel, 94, St. Cloud

June 2, 1940 - October 5, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 18, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Gary Francis DeZiel age 84 of St. Cloud. He died on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at the Our House Senior Living in Menomonie, WI. The Reverend Brady Keller will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Gary was born on June 2, 1940 at Bulldog Lake, MN the son of Frank and Mildred (Warrick) DeZiel. He grew-up in the Foley, MN area and spent his high school years in Grand Prairie, TX where he graduated. He then enlisted into the United States Navy. Gary served his country overseas mainly in the Atlantic Fleet spending most of his time in the Mediterranean Sea on board the U.S.S. Wood County LST-1178. He received his honorable discharge on June 29, 1962.

On May 9, 1964, Gary was united in marriage to Joan “Joni” Uphoff at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at Lake Lillian, MN. They then made their home in St. Cloud, MN where he worked as an electrician for Granite City Electric for 38 years, retiring in 1999. St. Cloud continued to be their home through their retirement.

Gary enjoyed Sailing, playing Cribbage, Bowling League, tinkering in the garage, and being the neighborhood electrician and mister fix-it. He also enjoyed spending time at the lake with family and friends, fishing off the dock, and watching the sun rise. Attending his grand-daughter’s events were very important to him. Gary and Joni enjoyed gardening and tending to their yard, on the property they lived at for 55 years.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Life Member of V.F.W. Post 428, and Life Member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #1400.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by, his wife of 59 years Joan; brothers, Earl, Dale, and Dwayne; sisters, Arlene Rhode and Margie Rathbun.

Gary is survived by; two children, Craig (Jean) DeZiel, and Danna (Jim) Schmidt; 5 granddaughters, Brittany (John Mantel), Jessie (Luke Fleischhacker), Nicole (Peirce Libbey), Erin, and Sydney who were the love of her life; two great grandchildren, RyLee and Lincoln; one twin brother, Jerry DeZiel; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.