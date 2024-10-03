Frost Advisory in Central Minnesota Friday Morning

Frost Advisory in Central Minnesota Friday Morning

Photo by Lukasz Szmigiel on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might want to cover your plants outside before you go to bed Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of central and northern Minnesota.  It will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s.

St. Cloud has about a 60 percent chance of frost early Friday morning.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Arrowhead region of Minnesota. That will also be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Friday features mostly clear skies followed by a warmup with some potential thunder possible across Wisconsin Saturday evening.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON