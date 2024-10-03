Frost Advisory in Central Minnesota Friday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might want to cover your plants outside before you go to bed Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of central and northern Minnesota. It will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s.

St. Cloud has about a 60 percent chance of frost early Friday morning.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Arrowhead region of Minnesota. That will also be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Friday features mostly clear skies followed by a warmup with some potential thunder possible across Wisconsin Saturday evening.

