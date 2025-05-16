Local Groups Unite To Provide Free Food Boxes For Families
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Five hundred free food boxes will be packaged and distributed to St. Cloud area families.
Feeding Area Children Together - also known as FACT - in partnership with the Rotary Club of St. Cloud and the St. Cloud Area School District, are putting the food boxes together for families struggling with food insecurity who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness.
The boxes include shelf-stable family-sized food items that are pork-free and peanut-free.
Preparing the boxes
Volunteers will be packing the boxes from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at FACT headquarters at 2625 Clearwater Road in St. Cloud.
Picking Up a Box
The boxes will be distributed next Saturday, May 24th, starting at 9:00 a.m. at FACT headquarters on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.
If you are unable to pick up a box, you can request delivery online.
Note: Requesting delivery does not guarantee box availability.
