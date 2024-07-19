Franklin R. Meyer, 85, St. Augusta

November 24, 1938 - July 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Franklin Meyer, 85 of St. Augusta who died Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. The Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Monday and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the parish center in St. Augusta. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Franklin was born November 24, 1938 in St. Cloud to Henry & Ella (Beumer) Meyer. He served his country in the United State Army from 1961-1963. Franklin worked for Hardrives in St. Cloud for over 35 years until his retirement. He loved woodworking and spending time hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his brothers Paul and David, sister-in-law, Nancy, all of St. Augusta; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Peter & Ben, and sister, Doris Rosha.