Frances Theis, 86, Cold Spring

December 3, 1933 - March 2, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Frances Theis, age 86, who died Monday at her home surrounded by family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

The good Lord brought our dear mother into the world on December 3, 1933 and on Monday, March 2, 2020 she went with Him to greet her husband, parents, brothers, and sisters.

Frances was born to Anton and Anna (Sadagarski) Pozorski in Sartell, MN. She was the youngest of a family of 10. She attended catholic grade school and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1952.

She worked at St. Cloud Hospital in Central Service before getting married. On February 17, 1955 she married Joseph W. Theis at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They lived in St. Nicholas, MN all their married life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker.

Frances had a strong devotion to her family, faith, and had a firm belief in God, which showed in her day to day life. She attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Women and taught religious education for 24 years; mostly preparing children for First Holy Communion. She volunteered helping to clean the parish house for many years.

She was a very social person, enjoying visiting friends and family and getting to know people. She especially enjoyed visiting the Sisters at St. Benedict’s Monastery and St. Scholastica.

Frances enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, baking, trying new recipes, playing bingo and doing crafts. She enjoyed dancing and taught her grandchildren to polka and taught them polish words. She was Polish and proud of her heritage.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Anna Zempel, Katherine, Linda (Randy) Smelter, Mary, John (Laurel), Jane (Vernon) Rausch, Sheila Haberman, and Karen; grandchildren, Mary and Laura Zempel, Sarah (Jason) Cramer, Samantha Smelter, Tressa and Trever Theis, Molly and William Rausch; great grandchild, Carissa Berg; in-laws, Marie Nistler, Rufina and Sylvester Jagielski, Alice Theis and Lidwina Theis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents, brothers and sisters, Walter (Irene) Pozorski, Benedict Pozorski, Francis (Eileen) Pozorski, Laurence Pozorski, Mary (Cecil)Keeney, Sophia (Raymond) Slomkowski, Regina (Gene) Fischer, Evelyn (Chester) Strand and Virginia Pozorski.

jeste’s kochany – Polish for “You are Loved”