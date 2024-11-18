Foley Man Killed in Crash in Morrison County

HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A Foley man was killed in a crash in Morrison County.

The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at about 6:45 p.m. they were called to a single-vehicle crash on Sage Road, about five miles south of Hillman.

Sixty-four-year-old Robert Rothfork was traveling south when his vehicle went into the ditch. When emergency responders first arrived he was unresponsive, not breathing. They performed lifesaving efforts and were able to get a pulse at the scene.

Rothfork was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III. However, the sheriff says Rothfork later died.

