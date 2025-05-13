Spotlight: Foley Craft & Chord Fest Scheduled For May 31st

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A day of crafts, music, and food is being planned in Foley later this month.

Central MN Theatre is hosting Foley Craft and Chord Fest on Saturday, May 31st.

The theatre company moved into the auction house at 6774 Highway 25 last fall and wants to show off the space with this open-house-style event.

President Sean Danahue says they've got a full day planned starting at 11:00 a.m.

We have music planned all day. We'll have a small stage set-up and food trucks. Right now, I've got about 25 vendors selling crafts both inside and outside. You'll be able to come inside the studio, the flooring will be restored by then. We'll be in the middle of Macbeth rehearsals, so you can see what we're using the space for.

Danahue says admission is free.

In July, Central MN Theatre is performing a production of Macbeth: In Plain Talk. Show dates are July 10th through the 19th, with the Saturday performances a dinner theatre catered by Blue Ribbon Cafe.

Tickets to Macbeth: In Plain Talk are on sale now.

