Flu Numbers Continue to Trend Down in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The weekly influenza numbers continue to trend in the right direction.

The latest statistics released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health says hospitalizations are now at 227, down from 343 the week before. The total number of people who have had to be hospitalized this season due to complications related to the flu is at 6,881, which is by far the most in at least the last six seasons.

The number of flu-related deaths in Minnesota is at 294, also the highest total in at least the last six seasons. The median age of the people who have died is 79 years old.

There were two new school outbreaks and one new long-term care outbreak in the past week.

