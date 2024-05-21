Florence Rausch, 90, Albany and formerly of Avon

November 26, 1933 - May 17, 2024

attachment-Florence Rausch loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Florence Rausch, 90 of Albany and formerly of Avon who died Friday, May 17, 2024 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. The Rev. Edward Vebelun, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Avon. St. Benedict's Parish prayers will be at 3:45PM followed by Christian Women praying at 6PM at the church in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Florence was born November 26, 1933 in Cold Spring to Leo & Hedwig (Leither) Eichers. She married Alphonse Rausch on August 29, 1956 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. She and Alphonse raised their 8 children and farmed southwest of Avon until they retired in 1995. Florence had a special love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was so sweet and enjoyed visiting with friends and family, visitors truly brightened her day. She enjoyed spending time playing cards, reading and working in the garden. She was always positive and always put everyone before herself.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Cheryl) of New Brighton; Lynn (Michael) Hesse of Waite Park; Neal (Roseann) of Avon; Kathy (Paul) Maile of Albany; Patty (Jon) Legatt of Sartell; Dana (Michael) Groetsch of Avon; Connie (Michael) Laing of Avon; Laurie (Kevin) Strobel of Lake Alfred, FL; 18 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alphonse in 1999, brothers, Elmer, Harold, Virgil, Ted and Daniel, sisters, Leone Theisen and Mary Gertken.

Special heartfelt thank you to Moments Hospice, Mother of Mercy Nursing Home and their staffs for their special care to Florence. She was kept comfortable, happy and secure.