Potential Flooding Looms As Rainstorms Approach Our Region
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some parts of Minnesota have the potential to see some soaking rain this week.
The National Weather Service says isolated thunderstorms are possible across far-southern Minnesota and portions of western Wisconsin into Monday evening.
The strongest storms could contain hail & gusty winds.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday through Thursday.
Heavy rain and flooding are likely wherever thunderstorms train over the same areas.
This potential is highest across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
St. Cloud has officially had 2.95 inches of rain so far in June, which is 0.21 of an inch above normal.
According the the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of central and southern Minnesota has had adequate moisture recently. Just southwestern Minnesota is still listed as Abnormally Dry. Rainfall over the weekend in northern Minnesota should improve their conditions ahead of the next update on Thursday.
