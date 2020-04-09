Five Road Construction Projects Slated for Benton County in 2020

FOLEY -- Motorists in Benton County will be dealing with road construction near Rice, near Foley, and in east St. Cloud this summer.

County Road 2 from the Mississippi River to the outskirts of Rice will be torn up and repaved this summer, leaving drivers to navigate a gravel surface for awhile.

Benton County Engineer Chris Byrd says County Road 4 and County Road 6 east of Foley are other full reclamation projects.

The remaining projects are County Road 12 east of Highway 10 near Rice and County Road 8 just east of St. Cloud.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day. Email *