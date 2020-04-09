Five Road Construction Projects Slated for Benton County in 2020
FOLEY -- Motorists in Benton County will be dealing with road construction near Rice, near Foley, and in east St. Cloud this summer.
County Road 2 from the Mississippi River to the outskirts of Rice will be torn up and repaved this summer, leaving drivers to navigate a gravel surface for awhile.
Benton County Engineer Chris Byrd says County Road 4 and County Road 6 east of Foley are other full reclamation projects.
The remaining projects are County Road 12 east of Highway 10 near Rice and County Road 8 just east of St. Cloud.
