Fitzthum Says Sartell Would Have Taken Costco [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON for his monthly appearance today. I asked him if St. Cloud would have passed on Costco if they would have taken them and he said yes. He went on to say that Sartell "could have some business developments in the works" in the Sartell Medical district near Highway 15.

Ryan also talked about a tax decrease in Sartell in the 2020 budget and he explained how they did it. Listen to the conversation below.

Progress on the building of the Public Safety Facility in Sartell continues and is "on schedule and on budget" according to Fitzthum. Mayor Fitzthum joins me on WJON the last Wednesday of each month.