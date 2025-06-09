First Responder Appreciation Event Thursday in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- An event to show appreciation to our first responders is scheduled for this Thursday.

Handshakes With Heroes is at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Dave Overlund Dave Overlund loading...

The free event will include K9 demonstrations, SWAT vehicles, law enforcement displays, a Life Link helicopter landing, axe throwing, free food, inflatables, interactive demonstrations, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Donations will be collected, with the money going to the Public Safety Foundation of St. Cloud.

READ RELATED ARTICLES