First Responder Appreciation Event Thursday in Sauk Rapids

First Responder Appreciation Event Thursday in Sauk Rapids

Sarah Mueller, WJON

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- An event to show appreciation to our first responders is scheduled for this Thursday.

Handshakes With Heroes is at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Dave Overlund
loading...

The free event will include K9 demonstrations, SWAT vehicles, law enforcement displays, a Life Link helicopter landing, axe throwing, free food, inflatables, interactive demonstrations, and more.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Donations will be collected, with the money going to the Public Safety Foundation of St. Cloud. 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America

While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON