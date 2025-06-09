First Responder Appreciation Event Thursday in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- An event to show appreciation to our first responders is scheduled for this Thursday.
Handshakes With Heroes is at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The free event will include K9 demonstrations, SWAT vehicles, law enforcement displays, a Life Link helicopter landing, axe throwing, free food, inflatables, interactive demonstrations, and more.
Donations will be collected, with the money going to the Public Safety Foundation of St. Cloud.
