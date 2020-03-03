Firmin H. Ruprecht, 84, Richmond

April 12, 1935 - March 2, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Firmin H. Ruprecht, age 84, who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital of heart failure. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Firmin was born on April 12, 1935 to Joseph and Anna (Kohorst) in Richmond, MN. He married Marilyn (Roering) on January 7, 1961 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Elrosa, MN.

He worked for Landy Packing Co., Cold Spring Granite Co., Cold Spring Wood Products, and Spee Dee Delivery. Firmin was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and driving cars.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Marilyn; children, Kevin (Melinda), Bruce (Sandy), Karen Schlangen, Brenda (Jeff) Dingmann, Karla (Jason) Hommerding; sisters, Mary Jane (Ralph) Jungles and Delphine Ruprecht; in-laws, Delores Gettel, Donna Zitur, Irene Roering, Florentine Roering, Shirley Kleinschmidt, Bernalda Ballmann, Valeria (Jerry) Terhaar, Patricia Boyer; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Zita and brother, Joseph; in-laws, Juletta (Al) Wolbeck, Virgil Gettel, Jerome (Priscilla) Roering, Ray Zitur, Beatrice (Jim) Wobse, Gerald (Margaret) Roering, Mary Jane (Harold) Keller, Richard Roering, Marcellus Roering, Arnold Kleinschmidt, Bernard Ballmann, and Robert Boyer.

The family would like to thank the staff and spiritual care at the St. Cloud Hospital.