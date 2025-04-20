Fire At East St. Cloud Business Early Sunday Morning

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a fire at a business in East St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

The fire at 621 Lincoln Avenue Southeast at East Side Oil Company was called in just before 5:00 a.m.

Fire Department personnel encountered a well-involved fire within a garage bay that was attached to the main structure. The fire had already breached the roof line.

The initial arriving companies attacked the fire in coordination with an elevated water stream provided by multiple St. Cloud Fire Department companies.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

Get our free mobile app

Deputy Fire Chief Tony Lorenz

"Responding to multiple active fires in a single evening takes a significant toll on our personnel. I commend the dedication and hard work of the members of our Department. Our thoughts are with the community members impacted by these incidents."

READ RELATED ARTICLES