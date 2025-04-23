Film & Music Come To Life In St. Paul On Saturday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A festival in St. Paul this weekend will bring composers and filmmakers together to create an original work. The 9th Annual Film Score Fest will pair filmmakers and composers at random to create an original short film and score.

Then later, the Film Score Orchestra will play the music live during screenings of 24 of the films at the History Theatre. In addition to the live ticketed show, the fest has three new free events for 2025: the Giant See-saw Accordian, Film Score Fest B-Sides, and the Film Score Fest 2025 Discussion.

Get our free mobile app

The screenings will be shown at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Reserved seats cost $20, or there is a pay-what-you-want option available at the door for side-of-theater seating. There is no entry cost for participants, so a wide array of music and films will be created.

Immo Wegmann on Unsplash Immo Wegmann on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans