MN BCA Investigating After Fatal Use of Force Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a deadly shooting involving a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol

Just after 1:50 a.m. Monday a State Patrol trooper was observing traffic when a Ford Fusion with no taillights travelling on northbound Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis drove by. The trooper pulled the driver over.

During the course of their investigation, troopers learned that the driver was wanted by law enforcement in Ramsey County in connection with a felony-level violation. As the troopers worked to detain the driver, the driver refused to exit the vehicle.

Troopers were attempting to remove the driver from the vehicle when the driver drove away. A State Patrol trooper discharged their firearm during the course of this incident. Life-saving measures were provided until emergency services arrived.

Get our free mobile app

Three State Patrol troopers were placed on administrative leave, per State Patrol policy. Body cameras and squad cameras were activated during the course of this incident.

READ RELATED ARTICLES