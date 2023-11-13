Gas Prices Fall for 8th Straight Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen for eight straight weeks now.
Gas Buddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.20 a gallon. The national average price for gas has fallen 4.6 cents, averaging $3.33.
Get our free mobile app
The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Year Round Allegiant Service Returning to St. Cloud Airport
- St. Cloud's Zonta Christmas House Showcasing Holiday Displays
- Civil Engineer Uses Drone to Reunite Lost Dog, Owner in St. Cloud
- Quite Oaks Providing Hospice Care in St. Cloud for 15 Years
- St. Joseph Preparing for County Road 75 Bridge Closure