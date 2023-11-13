Gas Prices Fall for 8th Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen for eight straight weeks now.

Gas Buddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.20 a gallon. The national average price for gas has fallen 4.6 cents, averaging $3.33.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

