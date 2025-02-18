Extreme Cold Weather Continues in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Extreme cold conditions are persisting in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning through 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The Extreme Cold Warning will also be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

For the first Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 47 below.

For the second Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 41 below expected.

If Minnesotans are heading out, whether it be for a work commute or a trip, they should be prepared during extreme winter weather.

Emergency Management Deputy Director Kevin Reed says you should always plan ahead.

We should plan where we're going. You know, a lot of times we get in like, if we're going to work, we just get into work mode. Ya jump in your car and you go. But take your time, take a moment. Look at the weather and really think about what if something if I hit ice and spin out or end up in the ditch

Single digit highs are expected across Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday.

