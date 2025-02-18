Extreme Cold Weather Continues in Minnesota

Extreme Cold Weather Continues in Minnesota

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Extreme cold conditions are persisting in Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning through 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.  The Extreme Cold Warning will also be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

National Weather Service
loading...

For the first Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 47 below.

For the second Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 41 below expected.

If Minnesotans are heading out, whether it be for a work commute or a trip, they should be prepared during extreme winter weather.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Emergency Management Deputy Director Kevin Reed says you should always plan ahead.

We should plan where we're going. You know, a lot of times we get in like, if we're going to work, we just get into work mode. Ya jump in your car and you go. But take your time, take a moment. Look at the weather and really think about what if something if I hit ice and spin out or end up in the ditch

Single digit highs are expected across Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born

Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers.

Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON