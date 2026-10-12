Eden Valley — Eugene “Gene” Nicholas Bischof, 77, died Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at his home.

Gene was born March 16, 1949, to John and Viola (Dockendorf) Bischof. He grew up on the family farm in Eden Valley as the oldest of 10 children. He graduated from high school in 1967 and served two years in the U.S. Army as a firefighter stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Gene married Donna Sieben on November 13, 1971. They had four children. He worked as a truck driver and particularly enjoyed hauling silage. He volunteered with the Eden Valley Fire Department for 27 years and served in the American Legion for 50 years. He belonged to Assumption Catholic Church, where he served as an usher, Eucharistic adorer, and member of the men’s group.

Gene enjoyed antique tractors, keeping his trucks and tractors clean, watching card games, and spending time with family. He celebrated 43 years of sobriety.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Travis (Susan) Bischof of New Richmond, Wisconsin, Jason (Hayley) Bischof of Bridge City, Texas, Jeremy (Keri) Bischof of Litchfield and Melissa (Eric) Sonsalla of Litchfield; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings Francis, Jerry, Larry, Greg, Marietta Vossen, Mary Lou Bischof, Jeanette Becker, Linda Euerle and Delores Stommes; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, James and Mary Sieben; brothers-in-law David Emslander, Jim Berg and David Weber; goddaughter Lisa (Bischof) Thielen; nieces Rochelle Young and Kenzie Torborg; and nephews Kyle Becker and Randy Vossen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Rev. Glenn Krystosek and Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Thursday, October 15, and from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Eden Valley.

Memorials are preferred to the Eden Valley Fire and Rescue Department.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Read the full obituary: Eugene “Gene” N. Bischof obituary