ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- There is a Pride event this Sunday in St. Joseph.

Former Minnesota Viking Esera Tuaolo is hosting a "Hate Is Wrong Pride Kick Off Party" at The House Food and Tap. Tuaolo owns 98 Hawaiian Grill at The House.

I have DJ Mad Mardigan from The Timberwolves coming and spinning, I'll be performing as well, we're going to have a drag show. The show starts at 4:00 p.m. and goes until 7:00 p.m. It's for all ages, and all are welcome. We're super excited because it's the first Pride event in St. Joseph.

Tuaolo was also a finalist on the NBC Talent Show "The Voice".

He says it was important for him to hold the event in the community he now calls home since he opened 98 Hawaiian Grill inside The House.

Representation is everything. I'm part of the LGBTQ community, I played for the Minnesota Vikings for many years, and I've lived in Minnesota for 35 years. Opening 98 Hawaiian Grill here in St. Joseph has been a blessing; this community is so amazing. For me, it's all about showing my Pride and who I am as an individual.

Tuaolo says The House owners, BriAnne and Craig Hern, were on board with the idea right away. He says one of the reasons why he opened his restaurant in St. Joseph is the Herns and their stance against hate, and their position on building community.

In 2017, he created his foundation, Hate Is Wrong, to bridge the gap between the professional sports world and the LGBTQ community.

During the event, 20 percent of the tap wall sales and 100 percent of the 98 Hawaiian Grill sales will be donated to his foundation for anti-bullying programs.

Tuaolo says he hopes this will be just the first of many Pride events in St. Joseph.

