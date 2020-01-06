Ervin L. Schaefer, 94, St. Cloud

September 26, 1925 - January 5, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Ervin L. Schaefer, age 94, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas at a later date. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of the service on Thursday at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell.

Ervin was born on September 26, 1925 to Joseph and Margaret (Wirtzfeld) Schaefer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Ervin honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Major after 20 plus years of service to his country. During his enlistment, he flew over 100 combat missions, first as a Forward Air Observer during the Korean War and then as an Air Rescue Helicopter Pilot during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Shirley Stribling in 1950; they settled in 1968 in San Antonio, TX. Ervin worked for Petroleum Helicopter, Inc. as a commercial pilot until his retirement in 1981, when he began his snowbird career. He was a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, the Moose Lodge #1400, the St. Cloud VFW #428 and the New Braunfels, TX Men’s Golf Association.

Ervin was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family. He was an avid outdoorsman and golfer, enjoying both into his 90s. He also enjoyed playing cribbage and watching Wheel of Fortune.

He is survived by his sons, Paul and Tim; granddaughter, Jessica; brother, Pete; sister-in-law, Rosie; girlfriend, Marga; and many nieces and nephews.

Ervin is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; daughter, Tippy; brothers, Willie, Romie (Tess), Ed and Boyd; nephew, John; and niece, Margaret.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Home Hospice - Team B, Quiet Oaks, and the St. Cloud VAMC – Building 49-1 for their loving and compassionate care of Ervin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice.