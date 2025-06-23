GETTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a crash near Elrosa late Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:50 a.m., a car driven by 17-year-old Katie Derichs of Elrosa, and a pickup being driven by 73-year-old Michael Roelike of Glenwood were both going south on Highway 71 when they collided.

Derichs was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Roelike was not hurt in the crash.

