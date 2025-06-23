Teen Driver Involved In Car Accident Near Elrosa

Teen Driver Involved In Car Accident Near Elrosa

WJON

GETTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a crash near Elrosa late Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:50 a.m., a car driven by 17-year-old Katie Derichs of Elrosa, and a pickup being driven by 73-year-old Michael Roelike of Glenwood were both going south on Highway 71 when they collided.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Derichs was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Roelike was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Staying Cool in Summer Heat

Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On

 

Take a Virtual Tour of the Gorgeous Murals in Sauk Centre

Filed Under: elrosa, Getty Township crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON