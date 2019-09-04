Man Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Elrosa

ELROSA -- A man is dead after a crash between his ATV and an SUV in rural Stearns County.

A release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office reports the crash took place Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 175 and 265th St. near Elrosa.

According to the release, 76-year-old Daniel Schwieters of Belgrade was driving a side-by-side ATV south on CR 175. As he prepared to turn left on 265th Street, he was hit from behind by an SUV driven by 27-year-old Juan Hernandez of Melrose.

Schwieters was thrown from the ATV and suffered a severe head injury. He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he died. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

Hernandez was evaluated at the scene and released. The crash remains under investigation.