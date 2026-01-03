Two Drivers Perish In Head-on Crash South Of Elrosa

Paul Habstritt, WJON

LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash near Elrosa on Friday killed both drivers. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened about 5:15 p.m. in the afternoon on Highway 71, about 5 miles south of Elrosa at the intersection of 265th Street.

Authorities say an SUV being driven by 55-year-old Paul Matthys of Osakis was going north on Highway 71, and an SUV being driven by 63-year-old Linda Erickson of Sauk Centre was going south when they crashed head-on at the intersection. Both Matthys and Erickson died in the crash. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Sauk Centre Ambulance, Elsosa Fire, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

