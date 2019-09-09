Elmer Vossen, 88, Cold Spring, formerly of St. Nicholas

March 5, 1931 - September 7, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Elmer Vossen age 88, who died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Watkins.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m.at the funeral home.

Elmer was born on March 5, 1931 in Watkins, MN to John R. and Katherine (Statz) Vossen. He married Julianna Kalthoff on August 27, 1952 in St. Martin Catholic Church. Elmer and Julie farmed southwest of St. Nicholas for 49 years and during the winter months Elmer sold seed corn and insurance. In 2001 they moved to Cold Spring. He enjoyed playing euchre and dancing with Julie. Elmer loved a good joke.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Julie; children, David (Jean), Duane (Jayne), Donald, Allan (Sharon), Alvin (Linda), Lois (Jay Bryon), Lora (Stephen) Poore, Vera; sister-in-law, Julie Vossen; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter-in-law; 6 brothers and 1 sister.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.