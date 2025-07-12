Elk River Crash Leaves Two Injured On Highway 10
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 10.
A Toyota Camry was Westbound on Highway 10, and a Slingshot was traveling Eastbound on Highway 10. The vehicles then collided.
The driver of the Slingshot, 55-year-old Joseph Shlangen of Clear Lake, and his passenger, 52-year-old Amy Shlangen of Clear Lake, were both taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Camry, 21-year-old Abigail Kohout of Elk River, was not hurt.
Elk River Police and Fire, and the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
