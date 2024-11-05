Election 2024: Waite Park City Results

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park residents have elected Ken Schmitt as their next mayor.

He received 1,383 votes and defeated fellow city council member Mike Linquist who had 1,302 votes in a close race. It was 51 percent to 48 percent.

Two people ran for two open seats on the city council, Sarah Starling received 1,764 votes or 52 percent, and Vic Schulz had 1,588 votes or 47 percent.

