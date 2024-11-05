Election 2024: Waite Park City Results
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park residents have elected Ken Schmitt as their next mayor.
He received 1,383 votes and defeated fellow city council member Mike Linquist who had 1,302 votes in a close race. It was 51 percent to 48 percent.
Two people ran for two open seats on the city council, Sarah Starling received 1,764 votes or 52 percent, and Vic Schulz had 1,588 votes or 47 percent.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Jake Anderson Running for St. Cloud Mayor
- Mike Conway Running for St. Cloud Mayor
- Nick Sauer Running for Sauk Rapids Mayor
- Jason Ellering Running for Sauk Rapids Mayor
- Anderson Family Donates $20 Million to Bethel University
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag