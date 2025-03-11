Eileen K. Dingmann, 96, Waite Park

February 18, 1929 - March 10, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 17, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Eileen K. Dingmann, age 96, who died March 10th at Sterling Park, Waite Park, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday March 16th at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Eileen was born on February 18, 1929, in Albany, MN to Anton and Gertrude (Kohorst) Kleve. She married Joseph Dingmann September 17, 1957, in Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN.

Eileen loved baking, playing cards, bingo, and taking care of children; especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Charlie) Nordmann, Steve (Alainna) Dingmann, Jeff (Brenda) Dingmann, Lori (Gene) Steckman, Lisa (Jeff) Isenberg; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Wohletz and Kathy Wohletz.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; brothers, Donald (Evie), August, Roger; sisters, Judy (Richard) Mareck and Audrey (Jerry) Meierhofer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sterling Park and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care of Eileen.