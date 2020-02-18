Edwin J. “Stubby” Reber, 101, St. Joseph

October 23, 1918 - February 17, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Edwin J. “Stubby” Reber, 101, of St. Joseph will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Stubby passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 and burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 12 Noon on Friday both at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Stubby was born on October 23, 1918 at home in St. Joseph to Anton and Margaret (Stich) Reber. He proudly served in the US Army during both WWII and the Korean Conflict. Stubby married Evelyn Becker on July 19, 1943. He was employed as a truck driver for Knutson Construction for 35 years, retiring in 1980. Evelyn passed away in 1981. Stubby married Margaret Ann Reber on June 16, 1983 and she passed away in 1997. Stubby was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, the American Legion Post #328, V.F.W. Post #5773, Moose Lodge #1400 and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

Stubby was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting and golfing. He also loved to play cards, especially 500. Above all he treasured spending time with his children, grandchildren and grand dogs.

He is survived by his children, Rick (Debra) of Vadnais Heights, Diane (Neil) Spanier of St. Joseph, Rosey (Russ) Roth of Rockville, Julie (Steve) Jacobson of Sauk Rapids; 12 grandchildren, Shane (Tonya), Aaron (Amie), Seth (Erin), Shammah (Hope), Reece (Becky), Lance (Michele), Siri (Phil), Melissa (Eric), Val (Trevor), Micheal, Misty (Shujah), Sara (Ryan), Nicholas (Christina), Beau and Nina (Brandon); and 31 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Evelyn and Margaret Ann; great granddaughter, Cara Lynn; and siblings, Sylvester, Ester Valencich, Evelyn Husman, Louise Reber, and Edwin.

A heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Country Manor Campus and the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Building 50-1 for their excellent care.