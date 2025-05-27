Edward P. Goering, 91, St. Cloud

March 29, 1934 – May 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud for Edward P. Goering, age 91, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Funeral Home.

A private man of god, Ed was active in service with St Mary’s and St Augustine’s throughout his life.

Ed was born in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, to Hortulana (Kracker) and Jacob Goering. He attended high school in Brandon, MN, before attending Saint John’s University and obtaining an MSW in social work from Saint Louis University. He dedicated his career to helping those with addiction. Ed served with the US Army during the Korean War while stationed in Germany.

Ed married Collette (Hill) on August 29th, 1959. They had 3 children, and shared a passion for serving their communities while working at Catholic Charities. Collette developed MS, and Ed cared for her at their home.

During the course of her care, Ed and Collette met Duane Beckstrom, who volunteered to help care for Collette. Ed and Collete eventually became friends with Duane and his wife, Kay. Duane passed away after a heart attack in 1986. Before Collette’s passing in 1987, Collette requested that Kay befriend Ed when she was gone.

Ed married Kay on December 30th, 1988, and they spent their time reading books, spending time outdoors hiking and biking, enjoying nature and each other’s company. Ed especially enjoyed learning other people’s stories through one-on-one conversations.

He is survived by his wife, Kay (Fischer); children, Paul (Mike Sullivan), Joe (Tanja), Judy, Tim Beckstrom (Christine), Eric Beckstrom, and Jeanette Splett (Jeff); grandchildren, Casey D’Ambrosio (Aaron), Randy (Jeffrey Moores), Justin (Brooke), Sarah Beckstrom, and Erica Beckstrom; four great grandchildren, Eli, Landon, Adalyn, and Bryson; and siblings, Christella (Dennis) Korkowski, Rebecca (Wayne) Chouanard, and Daniel (Cleo) Goering;

He was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte, Joey, Cyrilla, and Lani; brothers, Cloud, David, James, and Charles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.