East St. Cloud Crash Sends One Man To The Hospital

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Highway 10 crash in St. Cloud sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 3:00 p.m. an SUV driven by 32-year-old Santiago Contreras of Hastings and a car driven by 22-year-old Jacob Woitalla of Sauk Rapids were both going east on Highway 10 near East Saint Germain Street when they collided.

Contreras was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Woitalla was not hurt in the crash.

