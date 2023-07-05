Dwight R. Meyer, 75, Cold Spring

May 14, 1948 - July 3, 2023

A visitation for Dwight R. Meyer, age 75, will be Thursday, July 6 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring. Services will be private.

Dwight was born on May 14, 1948, in Richmond, MN to Ambrose and Helen (Blasius) Meyer. He worked for Champion International / International Paper in Minneapolis / Hamilton, OH and for Brown & Bigelow in St. Paul, MN.

Dwight is survived by sisters, Sharon Mumm, Barbara (Ron) Fuchs, Mary Trisco, Wendy (Elmer) Theisen; brothers, Stephen (Kim) and Mark and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Peter and brother-in-law, Roger Mumm.