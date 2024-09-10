Dump Truck Driver Hurt After Blown Tire

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- The driver of a dump truck was hurt when his vehicle blew a tire.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 near Clear Lake.

Forty-six-year-old Randy Sobiech of Bowlus was driving east when the tire blew and the truck went into the ditch.

Sobiech was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

