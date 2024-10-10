Drought Conditions in Minnesota Worsen, Little Rain in Forecast
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've been having a very dry fall in Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says we've had no rain in St. Cloud so far in October. Normally we'd have nearly an inch of rain so far.
For the fall months of September and October combined we've had just .35 of an inch of rain, which is more the 3 1/2 inches below normal.
The driest fall on record in St. Cloud was in 1952 when they had just .61 of an inch of rain during the months of September, October, and November.
Fortunately, we had a wet spring and early summer so we are still nearly five inches above normal for precipitation for the year to date.
Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 20 percent of the state is now in a Severe Drought, up from zero last week. There's a Moderate Drought in 69 percent of Minnesota, up from 43 percent a week ago. And, 97 percent of Minnesota is at least Abnormally Dry, up from 94 percent last week.
The Climate Prediction Center is expecting our dry weather pattern to continue at least through the end of the month.
