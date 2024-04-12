Drought Buster? Widespread Rain in Minnesota Next Week

Martin Crespo

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expected to have a few very nice spring days over the weekend here in central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service is calling for full sun with highs around 60 on Friday, 75 on Saturday, and 72 on Sunday.  Our normal high for this time of the year is 53, so the weekend temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal.

The weather will change dramatically next week.   The National Weather Service says a large and slow-moving system will bring widespread rain next week.

There's an 85 percent chance of rain by Monday night, a 90 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, and still a 60  percent chance of rain on Tuesday night.  Potentially an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain could fall over a wide swatch of Minnesota during that period.

St. Cloud has had 1.08 inches of rain so far in April, which is about a quarter of an inch above normal for the month to date.

The latest update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed east central Minnesota was no longer abnormally dry, but much of the state was still in a drought.

