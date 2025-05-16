Driver Hurt in Rollover On Highway 10 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The driver of a vehicle was taken to the hospital after a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 1:15 p.m. on Highway 10 just south of St. Cloud.

Fifty-year-old Junstina Farris of Bemidji was traveling south at Minnesota Boulevard when his vehicle entered the ditch, rolled, and came to a rest on its wheels.

Get our free mobile app

Farris was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES