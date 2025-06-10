Driver Hurt in Douglas County Crash

MILTONA (WJON News) -- A 19-year-old driver was hurt when the truck and trailer he was driving left the road and went into the ditch.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Monday in Leaf Valley Township.

Nineteen-year-old Reilly McCorkmick of Miltona was driving a Ram pickup towing an empty triple-axel tilt flatbed trailer. The vehicle left the road, entered the shoulder, and continued into the ditch, where it struck a field approach.

McCormick was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the hospital by air ambulance. The extent of his injuries is not known.

