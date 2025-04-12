Driver Hurt In Crash In Wright County

SOUTH HAVEN (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 55 near South Haven.

Eight-six-year-old Ronald Simpson of Annandale was driving west when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road, and struck a tree.

Simpson was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

