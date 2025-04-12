Driver Hurt In Crash In Wright County
SOUTH HAVEN (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 55 near South Haven.
Eight-six-year-old Ronald Simpson of Annandale was driving west when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road, and struck a tree.
Get our free mobile app
Simpson was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Oil Prices Plummet As Trump Tariffs Spark Fears of Recession
- Tri-CAP Encouraging You To Keep Applying For Energy Assistance
- Great River Children's Museum Now Offering Yearly Memberships
- Man Visiting, Documenting All 856 Minnesota Communities
LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore
From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz