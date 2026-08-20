ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University program has achieved a 100 percent pass rate in the certification exam.

Graduate students in the applied behavior analysis program have achieved the prestigious milestone, with all 22 students passing the Board Certified Behavior Analyst certification exam on their first attempt.

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The national average pass rate in 2025 was 51 percent for first attempts at the BCBA certification exam.

Professor Ben Witts says,

"We continue to be a top-ranked choice because of our high-quality faculty and dedicated students."

SCSU's ABA program was established in 1982 and has been accredited by the Association for Behavior Analysis International since 1999. The programs prepare students to work as behavior analysts who are trained in the science of behavior and serve a variety of client populations, including those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and developmental disabilities.