ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University athletes have a new dedicated space to help work on their studies in between practices.

SCSU Athletics used two grants to transform empty space in Halenbeck Hall into a dedicated area to support the students on their academic and personal journeys.

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The Huskies Academic Center officially opened in February, with upgrades continuing throughout the summer. A grant from the Husky Impact Fund allowed Athletics to buy signage, decor, and updated furniture. It also provided the money for technology upgrades.

In the first three months, the HAC saw nearly 400 individual check-ins, totaling over 600 hours of study time.

Huskies Athletics had historic success in the classroom in 2025-2026, with student-athlete GPA at 3.38, the highest on record. All 17 athletics teams had a GPA higher than 3.0.

There is also a new room within the HAC dedicated to mental well-being. Amenities include a massage chair, dimmed lighting, and stress-relieving items like red light therapy.