ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This year's speakers have been announced for the TEDxStCloud program.

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The six local voices will demonstrate that "Ideas Change Everything". To celebrate its 10th anniversary, this year's theme is "TENacious".

The speakers are:

Dr. Jill Amsberry, the Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Medical Education at the University of Minnesota Medical School CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud

Dr. Njeri Clement, the Director of Cultural Fluency, Equity, and Inclusion at St. Cloud Technical & Community College

Nora Hertel, the founder and executive director of digital nonprofit news organization Project Optimist

John Larson, the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Readiness and Start-up at Niron Magnetics

Sucharita Sinha Mukherjee, the Economics Chair at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University

Esera Tuaolo, a nine-year NFL tackle, singer, author, and nationally recognized anti-bullying advocate.

The event is on Thursday, October 8th at the Paramount Center for the Arts from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a pre-show reception starting at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available through the Paramount Box Office.

The independently organized event, licensed by TED, is locally organized by an all-volunteer team to bring the community together to share a TED-like experience.