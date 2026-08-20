The city of Clearwater is undergoing significant road construction in 2026 and 2027. Clearwater Mayor Andrea Lawrence-Wheeler and Clearwater City Administrator Annita Smythe joined me on WJON.

Road Work in Clearwater

Road Construction projects in Clearwater along Interstate 94, Highway 24 and County Road 7 will continue through this year and into the fall of 2027. Lawrence-Wheeler says it is possible that some of the construction could linger into the spring of 2028. The project started in June of this year and will consist of 3 phases. Lawrence-Wheeler says 2 of the phases are fully funded while the other is not funded yet. She says they are actively seeking funding for the 3rd phase. Phase 1 is the bridge reconstruction, phase 2 is the south leg which includes County Road 7. Smythe says funding for the 3rd phase will come from grants, community support and earmarks from Wright County and the city of Clearwater.

Highway 24 Bridge Replacement

The work that is being done right now is on Highway 24 south of Interstate 94 and onto County Road 7. Lawrence-Wheeler says the project includes replacing the Highway 24 bridge over Interstate 94. She believes that project will have the most impact on drivers.

Lane Shifts and Reductions

Lawrence-Wheeler says the project will include lane shifts and at one time last week, Interstate 94 was down to one lane in one direction. She says the plan is to build the bridge south of the current bridge. Smythe expects the current bridge will stay open during the construction but will be reduced to one lane, which eliminates the turn lane. She says the new bridge will be wider and include dedicated lanes from the on and off ramps from I-94, plus a dedicated lane for thru traffic to total 4 lanes. Lawrence-Wheeler says the new bridge will also include a dedicated pedestrian lane.

Roundabouts

The project will include 4 roundabouts. Lawrence-Wheeler believes residents will adjust quickly to the new roundabouts while thru-traffic may take longer to adjust. MN-Dot believes roundabouts are safer as it decreases right angle traffic accidents. Smythe says the city asked MN-Dot to address safety concerns especially along the Mathison Motors and Kwik Trip locations south of I-94.

No Construction Break Expected in the Winter

Smythe says the construction plan that was given to them from MN-Dot does not include a construction stoppage over the winter months. The idea of replacing the Highway 24 bridge over Interstate 94 started 7 years ago when MN-Dot approached Clearwater officials with a plan.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrea and Annita, click below.