Driver Hurt in Collision with Deer
STAPLES (WJON News) -- A man was hurt when his vehicle collided with a deer.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Forty-one-year-old Brian Prather of Clarissa was traveling south on Highway 71 near Staples when a deer ran onto the road.
Get our free mobile app
Prather was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024.
Gallery Credit: Stacker