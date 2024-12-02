Driver Hurt in Collision with Deer

STAPLES (WJON News) -- A man was hurt when his vehicle collided with a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Forty-one-year-old Brian Prather of Clarissa was traveling south on Highway 71 near Staples when a deer ran onto the road.

Prather was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

